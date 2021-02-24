RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that he would be lifting the state’s modified stay-at-home order on Friday.
Cooper said the new executive order on Friday will also allow more people to shop, dine, attend events, and gather together.
“When it comes to easing some restrictions, we're depending on people to be responsible,” Cooper said in a news conference. “The mandatory mask mandate won't change. As more people gather together it'll be important to social distance. These proven safety protocols are vital as COVID19 is infecting people every day.
The governor said that gyms, museums, aquariums, barbers, pools, outdoor amusement parks, retail establishments, restaurants, breweries, and wineries will be able to open at 50-percent capacity as long as health and safety protocols are followed. Additionally, Bars and taverns, indoor amusement parks, movie theaters, and indoor sports arenas will be allowed to open at 30-percent capacity with a cap of 250 people. Alcohol sales will be permitted until 11 p.m.
Large indoor arenas that can hold more than 5,000 people can open for up to 15-percent capacity. Most college and professional indoor sports will also be permitted to have fans at 15-percent capacity.
Lastly, the state’s mass gathering limit will be increased to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.
“We know that the virus still spreads in social visits and informal gatherings,” Cooper warned, and asked that people use common sense and to obey the health and safety protocols that will remain in place.
MORE NEWS -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.