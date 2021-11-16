NEWBERRY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Newberry County Sheriff's Office announced that law enforcement investigated an accidental shooting near Gray Street this morning after a 4-year-old child accidentally shot themselves.
Deputies said they responded to the Newberry County Hospital Emergency Department after the child was brought in by a family member. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the child had suffered a gunshot wound to the body. The family member told deputies that the child found the handgun that morning and fired it.
After initial treatment, the child was taken to a regional trauma center by EMS. Deputies, City Police, and SLED units were at the scene performing forensic tests and investigating.
