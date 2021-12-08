NEWBERRY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Newberry County Sheriff's Office announced that they have made an arrest after a 4-year-old child accidentally shot themselves.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on November 16.
Deputies said they responded to the Newberry County Hospital Emergency Department after the child was brought in by a family member. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the child had suffered a gunshot wound to the body. The family member told deputies that the child found the handgun that morning and fired it.
According to deputies, 25-year-old Terrance Christopher Abrams, the biological father of the child, was arrested. Deputies say Abrams is charged with unlawful neglect of a child causing great bodily injury. They say Abrams was denied bond by a summary court judge. He was also out on bond for a murder in Newberry, says deputies.
Deputies say he obtained a weapon that had been legally purchased by another person. He left the weapon in the house in a location that was easily obtained by the child, says deputies.
They say further charges might result in this incident, and the child remains in a medical facility.
After initial treatment, the child was taken to a regional trauma center by EMS. Deputies, City Police, and SLED units were at the scene performing forensic tests and investigating.
