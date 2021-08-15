NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a suspect was shot and killed after a carjacking led to a pursuit with a Newberry County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Deputies say that the incident began with an attempted carjacking in Laurens County at around 5:30 p.m. They say the suspect tried to steal a vehicle after a couple stopped to help him. However, the couple drove away before the suspect could take their car, according to deputies.
Following this incident, the suspect drove to the border between Newberry County and Laurens County on I-26. Deputies say the suspect then went off the road and rolled his vehicle over at around 5:50 p.m. The suspect exited the car and attempted to carjack two more vehicles when drivers stopped to help him. A third driver came to help, and the suspect successfully stole their vehicle, according to deputies.
The suspect took the stolen car and began to drive east on I-26, according to deputies. People began to call the Newberry County 911 Center about the incident. Deputies say that the callers claimed that the suspect was armed with either a knife, a pair of scissors, or a handgun.
A Newbery County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the car traveling east on I-26 and tried to initiate a traffic stop near mile marker 72. The suspect evaded the deputy, and a pursuit started on I-26, according to deputies.
The suspect struck several vehicles during the pursuit, and deputies believe that some of the strikes were intentional.
One deputy attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect hit the deputy and forced the vehicle into the guard rail, according to deputies.
The pursuit continued down I-26, and the suspect exited at the 91-mile marker. He then traveled through the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The suspect struck cars and a trailer in the parking lot before traveling down the east-bound exit ramp in the opposite direction. Deputies and SC Highway Patrol Troopers attempted to block the suspect from entering the interstate, but the suspect rammed into them. The suspect then crossed the interstate, struck a jersey barrier, and stopped, according to deputies.
The suspect exited the vehicle and ignored the officer's commands, according to deputies. They tried to use tasers on the suspect twice, but they were unsuccessful. The suspect charged the officers and began to move his hand toward the rear of his waist. This movement caused deputies to fire shots at the suspect and disabled him.
“This was an incredibly dangerous incident from start to finish,” according to Sheriff Lee Foster. “It was very obvious that he had no regard for human life and the law,” said Sheriff Foster. “Had they not stopped him, he was destined to harm someone more seriously than he did.”
Both of the deputies that the suspect drove into were not injured, according to deputies.
“This is a very fluid situation and more facts will be forthcoming from Coroner Fisher and SLED,” said Sheriff Foster.
Per SLED police, the deputy that fired the shots will be placed on administrative leave.
The Lexington County Coroner's Office identified the suspect as Phillip John Walden, 40, of Taylors. He died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
None of the deputies were injured.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to the department.
