Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tomorrow, the Greer Police Department along with the Greer Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association will be holding their 2nd Annual "Stuff a Cruiser" campaign.
The event will happen at the Walmart Supercenter located at 14055 East Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officers say they will be collecting school supplies from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The event will coincide with this year's annual South Carolina Tax Free Weekend.
The supplies collected will be taken to Greer Community Ministries who will distribute them to those in need.
