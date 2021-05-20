HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said 18 suspects have been charged after eight-month drug bust investigation led to a drug bust on May 14.
According to the sheriff's office, an eight-month drug investigation by the Henderson County Drug Task Force resulted with six search warrants executed and numerous arrests made. Four of the search warrants were executed on residences in the Green Meadows community in Hendersonville and the other two were within Henderson County.
Detectives said they identified Kendall Deron Angram as the supply source for various controlled substances associated with the overdoses and were able to identify numerous individuals associated with Angram’s drug trafficking organization.
The sheriff's office said deputies located and seized quantities of Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, MDMA/Ecstasy, approximately $12,000, and seven firearms.
The following people were taken into custody and charged:
Kendall Deron Angram, 34, has been charged with the following:
Trafficking in Methamphetamine (2) Maintain a Dwelling for Purposes of Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance Continuing a Criminal Enterprise (CCE) Felony Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine Trafficking in Heroin/Opiates - Level 1
Angram is currently being held with a $998,000 secured bond.
William Keeion Smith, 34, was charged with the following:
Trafficking in Cocaine; Maintain a Dwelling for Purposes of Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance Felony Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine Felony Possession of Schedule 1; Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana Felony Conspiracy to Aid/Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise (3) Probation violation
Smith is currently being held under a $758,000 secured bond.
Trayvon Rasheen Downs, 22, has been charged with the following:
Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine Felony Possession of Cocaine; Maintain a Dwelling for Purposes of Sell/Deliver a Controlled Substance Felony Hit/Run with Injury (2) Failure to Appear
Downs received a $271,000 secured bond.
Ronald Lee Peak, 40, has been charged with the following:
Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
Peak received a $70,000 secured bond.
Reggie Bernard Smith, 39, has been charged with the following:
Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
Smith received a $225,000 secured bond.
Gail Samantha Smith, 56, has been charged with the following:
Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine
Smith received a $225,000 secured bond.
Christopher Lee Angram, 32, has been charged with Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine.
Angram received a $225,000 secured bond.
Alexa Rae Melgar, 23, has been charged with Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine.
Melgar received a $225,000 secured bond.
Shanterria Iranisha Davis, 26, has been charged with Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine.
Davis received a $225,000 secured bond.
Michael Lindsay Jones, 35, has been charged with Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II.
Jones received a $225,000 secured bond.
Adam Michael Trexler, 34, has been charged with Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine.
Trexler received a $225,000 secured bond.
Logan Trey Jones, 25, has been charged with Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine.
Jones received a $225,000 secured bond.
Tristan Lee Haas, 30, has been charged with the following:
Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance (2) Probation Violations.
Haas received a $55,000 secured bond.
Bridgett Danielle Walker, 29, has been charged with the following:
Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise Conspiracy to Traffic in Methamphetamine Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II
Walker received a $425,000 secured bond.
Andreas Saucedo, 37, was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Saucedo received a $225,000 secured bond.
Wanda Roxanne Flores, 33, was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Flores received a $225,000 secured bond.
Christopher Dale Brown, 36, Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise and Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance.
Brown received a $225,000 secured bond.
Tyler Cole Pace, 29, was charged with the following:
Felony Conspiracy to Aid & Abet a Continuing Criminal Enterprise Conspiracy to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance Failure to Appear
Pace received a $237,000 secured bond.
