Kendall Deron Angram

Kendall Deron Angram

 (Source: HCSO)

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said 18 suspects have been charged after eight-month drug bust investigation led to a drug bust on May 14.

According to the sheriff's office, an eight-month drug investigation by the Henderson County Drug Task Force resulted with six search warrants executed and numerous arrests made. Four of the search warrants were executed on residences in the Green Meadows community in Hendersonville and the other two were within Henderson County.

Detectives said they identified Kendall Deron Angram as the supply source for various controlled substances associated with the overdoses and were able to identify numerous individuals associated with Angram’s drug trafficking organization.

The sheriff's office said deputies located and seized quantities of Cocaine, Heroin/Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, MDMA/Ecstasy, approximately $12,000, and seven firearms.

The following people were taken into custody and charged:

PHOTOS: May 14 Henderson Co. drug bust arrests

1 of 18

MORE NEWS: Chase leads to 3-day hunt for man now wanted in 4 shootings

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.