GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said an estimated 3,848 teachers and staff members got their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.
The school district partnered with Bon Secours to offer the shots at two schools. Students spent the day learning virtually.
GCS spokesman Tim Waller said some people had to cancel, but the doses allocated for those staff members did not go to waste.
"Because we had some cancellations today (probably due to the weather), we invited 384 substitutes to come in and get vaccinated, even though they were not scheduled for today," Waller said.
Waller said many staff members had already begun getting their vaccines from another provider.
Around 1,000 district employees who have signed up to receive vaccinations are still waiting to receive theirs after Thursday's clinics.
