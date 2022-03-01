SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said An Upstate woman is facing multiple charges after deputies seized a large amount of drugs during a recent investigation.
Deputies said on February 24, they learned that narcotics were being shipped into Spartanburg County by a freight company. After a K-9 alerted deputies to the container, deputies searched it and found over 60 pounds of methamphetamine.
The next day, undercover officers helped deliver the container to the suspect's house along Convair Drive. According to deputies, the suspect told the undercover officers where to place the container when they arrived. Once she took possession of the container, they took her into custody and searched the rest of the property. During their search, they located around 33 pounds of Heroin, two-kilogram presses and 547 grams of blue pressed pills. They also found the suspect's child and took them into protective custody.
Deputies identified the suspect as 25-year-old Yajahira Sotelo-Quiterio and charged her with Trafficking Methamphetamine over 400 grams, Trafficking Heroin over 28 grams and Unlawful Neglect of a Child.
According to deputies, the drugs they seized had a street value of $3,704,460.
Deputies said the investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update this story if they can release any other information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.