ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The director of Anderson County’s PAWS shelter said they were called to take custody of nearly 50 cats and more than a dozen dogs found in awful condition after a house fire on Wednesday.
PHOTOS - Dozens of cats, dogs rescued from Anderson home after devastating fire
Kim Sanders said the shelter took in 47 cats, 12 dogs and six puppies at the request of police.
The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home on Arlington Avenue.
Sanders said all the cats are covered in fleas and some are sick with upper respiratory issues. She believes they'll all be okay eventually.
One of the dogs had a bad eye ulcer and another had a softball-sized tumor on one of her feet.
Sanders said the animals were living in a hoarder situation. It was the second hoarding case PAWS had been involved in within the last two weeks, Sanders said.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Anderson police and the fire department for additional details.
