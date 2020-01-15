TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina) The Town of Tryon says they've been made aware of a wastewater discharge that entered Little Creek Wednesday.
Officials say nearly 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged from a manhole near the interesection of Braewick Road and Melrose Avenue Ext.
The discharge lasted about thirty minutes, with the wastewater entering an unknown tributary of Little Creek.
