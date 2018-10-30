Troopers said a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Highway 86 in Anderson County early New Year's Day.
The crash occurred sometime before 1 a.m. near Blythwood Drive in Piedmont.
Troopers said the victim was found lying in the roadway around 12:55 a.m. after being hit by a vehicle, which fled after the collision.
Troopers said the vehicle may have been a silver or white pickup truck with damage to the front and undercarriage.
The coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Cody Tolar from Pelzer. He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma.
Ever since that night it's been silence, no answers or suspects have surfaced.
The family is begging for help, they decided to take matters into their own hands.
They're closing in on eight months since he was ripped away from them and they said they are still no closer to finding out what happened.
"I think there's more anger built up in the beginning and shock before the initial pain started," said Aunt Wendy Fuller.
Every day the family forced to relive those moments in their search for clues.
"Its tear jerking, it's not easy," said Fuller.
They can't help but keep replaying the phone call that changed everything.
"It was just shock, in the beginning everyone was just in shock because we didn't know the story," Fuller said. "All we knew was a hit and run and that Cody was in the middle of the street."
Still that's about all she knows, after digging she found out Cody was with a group of friends along Blythwood Drive.
"They're standing by the side of the road waving down the truck and at the same time yelling at Cody to get out of the middle of the road because he was in the road," Fuller said. "The truck was moving fast and it happened so fast."
They are begging the community to come forward with answers or for the driver to turn himself in. The family said they deserve closure.
"Turn yourself in, we understand it was an accident," said Sister Ashley Tolar. "He should have never been in the road but we want to know why did you stop, why did you just keep going? Why haven't you turned yourself in? It just doesn't make sense."
Anyone with details on the collision or the vehicle of interest is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
