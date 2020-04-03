GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville Homeless Alliance is compiling a list of resources for people struggling to find food, shelter and healthcare during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Many non-profits are changing the way they do business to keep clients, volunteers and employees as safe as possible.
Here's the latest information from the Greenville Homeless Alliance on where you can find help:
Shelters
- Emergency shelters are operating at capacity but remain open. No visitors or volunteers allowed currently.
- Safe Harbor for survivors of domestic violence is not accepting any additional clients into their three emergency shelters, but anyone who may need their services should call the 24/7 line at 1-800-291-2139 (and select option 1 to speak with someone) to complete a phone intake. Community-based services are available (counseling, case management, assistance with Orders of Protection, and Housing Assistance Program) via telephone instead of providing these services in person. Staff members will work with current clients and new clients to determine safe ways for individuals to connect through the phone.
- United Ministries in conjunction with United Way is taking referrals for families with children who are in motels but may lose lodging from job or childcare loss due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Call 864-271-3424.
- Triune Mercy Center in conjunction with United Way is taking referrals for singles or couples who are in motels but may lose lodging from job loss due to the coronavirus, call 864-233-8020.
Day Shelter/Hygiene
- Handwashing stations are now available at Main Library, Project Host, Piedmont Shirt Factory on Poinsett Hwy, Triune Mercy Center and Soteria thanks to a partnership with these organizations and the City and County of Greenville.
- Triune Mercy Center is offering Saturday, Sunday and Monday meals as take-out lunch bags provided by their serving churches. Wednesday morning food pantry moved to the parking lot and now offer mail delivery Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. -11 a.m. to help make sure people get their checks on time. Handwashing station set up in parking lot.
- Place of Hope remains open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. offering restrooms, showers and laundry.
- Youth Resource Center at Pendleton Place is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. at 1139 Pendleton St. They provide basic needs and services to vulnerable youth ages 17-24 including food, laundry, showers, clothing, hygiene, etc. For more information, contact Josh Crocker at jcrocker@pendletonplace.org or 864-516-1220.
- Public restrooms are also open downtown (except in closed Cleveland and Falls Parks) and in County parks.
Food/Meals
- Project Host remains open providing bagged meals at 525 S. Academy, Sunday-Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- United Ministries, Harvest Hope and Catholic Charities are all offering drive-up food pantries.
Medical/Mental Health
- New Horizon Family Health Services, Inc.Health Care for the Homeless Mobile Medical Unit is currently grounded, but telehealth is being offered. Services have been consolidated into the main location at Faris Road. Greenville medical office and pharmacy (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.). Greer and Travelers Rest Offices and Dental Care are temporarily closed. The pharmacy in Travelers Rest is open. NHFHS is not a COVID-19 testing site.
- Greater Greenville Mental Health Center is providing most services by phone or web-based platforms. Do not come to the center. Call 241-1040 for Greenville, 963-3421 for Simpsonville, 879-2111 for Greer and 1-(833) 364-2274 if in crisis or suicidal.
Looking to give back? Many organizations are not offering volunteer opportunities right now, but the Greenville Homeless Alliance has compiled a list of each shelter's top needs. You can see what they are and how to donate here.
