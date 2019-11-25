GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Many grocery chains are amending their hours on Thanksgiving. Some are even staying open later on Wednesday to accommodate those last-minute Thanksgiving recipe needs.
Below is a list of area supermarkets and their Thanksgiving hours:
- Bi-Lo:
- All BI-LO stores will open at their normal hours and close at 4 p.m. on Thursday. In-store pharmacies will be closed all day Thursday.
- Ingles:
- Regular hours on Thanksgiving
- Publix:
- All stores and pharmacies will be closed Thursday
- Lidl:
- Closed Thursday
- Aldi:
- Closed Thursday
- Fresh Market:
- Open until 10 p.m. on Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday
- Whole Foods:
- Open until 11 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday
- Lowe’s Foods:
- Open Thursday from 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.
- Food Lion
- Closing at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
- Sprouts Farmers Market:
- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
- Walmart Neighborhood Market:
Most locations will be open normal hours. Click here to find your location and call ahead, if needed.
MORE NEWS - LIST: Christmas parades and Holiday events happening near you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.