GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - With every team breakdown and weightlifting rep, gyms across Greenville are expanding; that's thanks to a new app connecting people of all ages, builds, and interests.
"We heard a few people down here were starting to use it, and we thought 'what the heck, we'll give it a shot, get some good marketing,'" said Austin Reeves, co-owner of Built to Last (B2L) Crossfit on Haywood Road in Greenville.
He's talking about ClassPass, a subscription app on your smartphone that gives you access to boutique gyms and studios wherever you live.
"We signed up for it, and right away in the first week we had 3 or 4 new people come in a check us out," Reeves said.
He told Fox Carolina he prefers CrossFit, but also likes how this app lets you choose.
"Say you wanna do CrossFit on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. And yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It's pretty perfect for being able to do that without having to commit, you know, to a full on membership at any one place," he explained.
But Reeves hopes people choose his studio once ClassPass gets them in the door.
"The more people we can get in here; we feel like our retention rate is pretty good," he said.
The app is how easy it is to download. All you need to do is log on to whatever smartphone you have, download ClassPass, and get it for free.
"It'll make it a little more accessible for people to come in and try it once with no strings attached," said Josh Murphy, who coaches at 4balance Fitness on Garlington Road in Greenville.
He says this app will help him grow his business.
"Since Greenville is such a big growing market, with places like Michelin and GE right across the street from us, there's always constantly new people coming into town," Murphy said.
He thinks the app is coming at the perfect time.
"What we're really hoping for, long term, from ClassPass is that people coming through on business might eventually move here, and join the gym," he said.
Once you download the app, it's really easy to sign up. If you decide you want to become a ClassPass member, they have plans ranging from $29 to $79 per month here in Greenville. That pass gives you access to anywhere from 3 to 20 classes--at a variety of gyms--every week.
