CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Graham Neff has officially been named the athletics director at Clemson University, according to university president Jim Clements.
The announcement comes after approval from the Compensation Committee of the Clemson Board of Trustees.
“Our department of athletics has a long-standing tradition of success that continues today, most recently with another national championship for our men’s soccer team, and a deep commitment to student-athlete development. Graham Neff has played an integral role every step of the way,” said Clements. “Graham is a highly sought-after athletics administrator, a brilliant and selfless leader, and we’re thrilled about his vision for Clemson athletics.”
The 38-year-old has held several senior leadership positions within the athletics program since 2013, including as chief financial officer and director of capitol projects before his most recent role as deputy director of athletics.
Before Clemson, Neff served two-plus years in several senior administrative roles at Middle Tennessee State Athletics, with emphasis in finance, facilities and external operations.
Neff began his career in college athletics as a student manager for the men’s basketball program at Georgia Tech, which advanced to a Final Four in 2004. Neff then went to work in the Financial Advisory Services group at Deloitte and Touche from 2006-08, prior to returning to a finance and ticketing role at the Georgia Tech Athletic Association.
“Clemson has been home to my family for the past nine years, and I am grateful to President Clements and the Board of Trustees for their faith in us,” said Neff. “Clemson is one of the most dynamic universities in the country, with tremendous alignment through all areas of leadership. This institution will remain committed to serving our student-athletes and helping create the best opportunity to win championships. Clemson’s national profile continues to grow, and I believe the best is yet to come.”
Neff has worked within college athletics for more than 15 years, after earning a civil engineering degree and an MBA from Georgia Tech. Neff and his wife Kristin have three sons – Grady and twins Emmett and Nolan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.