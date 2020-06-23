PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A mini horse rescued by the Polk County Animal Control at the end of May will get to live out the rest of his life in a beautiful Florida sanctuary.
On May 30, the Polk County Animal Control impounded 23-year-old Old Spice. The mini horse's condition and neglect had been on their radar since the fall of 2019.
He was taken into the care of both the animal control and Foothills Equine Rescue Assistance for rehabilitation. He also received vet care, and even needed surgery.
Animal Patrol Officer Patti Lovelace got in contact with Red Bell Run Equine Sanctuary in Columbus, North Carolina. With their assistance, the agencies were able to arrange for Old Spice to travel to Florida.
He will get to finish out his rehabilitation and live out the remainder of his life at Hope Equine Rescue.
"This is a happy ending for a little old guy who needed a second chance," the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
