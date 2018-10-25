WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Buried in brush and trees, a school bus sat in a ditch for hours off Highway 25 in Greenwood County.
“I was in a room with a scanner and we heard that,” Jenny Pitts said
She’s the director of special education with Ware Shoals District 51.
“Of course that alerted me a little bit when I heard bus accident,” Pitts said.
However where she the words “bus wreck” on a scanner she became an emergency responder and called the district’s Safety Coordinator Eric Cox.
“I was notified and I went to the scene,” Cox said.
He saw deputies with crying children on the side of Hghway 25. Those children just left a field trip and headed back to Abbeville County when the wreck happened.
“I’m thinking about how are we going to get these children safe. How are we going to get them reunified with their parents,” Cox said.
That’s when he activated the district’s emergency response team, which is trained in hazard response.
“We have staff from all three of our campuses in place and trained to respond if we have an event whether it be manmade or a national disaster,” Cox said.
Those who work with the tea at Ware Shoals School District 51 use Go Bags. Those bags have the entire staff and students’ names inside of them. The bag also contains a year book as a lather form of identification, emergency contact information, and a radio.
“We need to be prepared if something happens. We must be prepared,” Cox said.
The team used their school district’s training to help the students from Abbeville County. A team member called for a bus that took students to the Hodges National Guard Armory.
The armory is a place the team chose as a safe space for emergencies before the bus crash happened.
“We had gone over there and toured and made a plan so that we had a plan for parent- entry, parent-exit and a place for children,” Cox saiid.
Pitts says like their training and during drills they complied a list.
“We worked with the list. We made sure that the children were comfortable,” she said.“Some were still teary and crying form the accident- pretty shaken.”
Some of those children went to private rooms with counselors and the Ware Shoals High School principal sent teachers.
“He found teachers who were on their conference period that were mothers because of the nurturing affect,” Pitts said.
The children reunited with their parents and those in Abbeville County say they’re grateful.
