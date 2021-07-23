GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A six-year-old boy is in the hospital recovering following a hit-and-run on Old Easley Bridge Road.
Highway Patrol is still looking for the driver.
Neighbors are hoping a change comes to the road to prevent this from happening again.
Shane Page has lived off the road for ten years.
"They need to step up out here, because it's not a matter of if; it's a matter of when somebody's eventually going to get killed out here," Page said.
Page is retired. So, he spends time sitting on the porch watching what's going on in his own neighborhood.
He says the road gets busy during certain times of the day.
"Take the speed limit sign here just out of my corner. You can double that a lot of days in the mornings; especially between, I would say, the hours of six and nine," Page said.
Page says the afternoons get bad too. When he heard what happened to the young boy, down the street, it didn't shock him. He lives minutes away.
"It really wasn't surprise to me, to be honest with you; as many people that walk up and down this sidewalk," Page said.
Highway Patrol says a vehicle was traveling North on Old Easley Bridge Road near Best Drive, in Greenville. The boy attempted to cross from the Eastbound direction. He was hit. Then, the vehicle fled the scene.
The pastor of Tanglewood Baptist Church confirms the child is a member. The place where he was hit is two streets away.
Page says children play in that area all the time. And the community has tried to do something about people speeding.
"We've had area meetings with the city officials, county officials. They've asked about putting speed bumps in, more patrollers around here. Nothing ever gets done with it," Page said.
The speed limit is 30 miles per hour.
The family is asking for justice. Page stands with them.
"Of course, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the child, the little boy that got hit," Page said, "I don't want to see nobody out here get hurt. And I, especially, don't want to see nobody get killed."
We did speak to the six-year-old's grandmother. They're not comfortable releasing any information about his identity, at this time. She says he's still in the hospital recovering. And they're determined to find out who did this.
We reached out to Highway Patrol for an update. No word yet.
Anyone with information about this hit=and-run is asked to contact Highway Patrol.
