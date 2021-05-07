Neighbors concerns help Asheville PD make large drug bust

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said on Wednesday, neighbors concerns helped police make a large drug arrest.
According to the police department, neighbors were concerned with the drug activity in Southside. Because of those concerns, police were able to arrest Cedric Quentin Reaves, 37.
When taking Reaves into custody, police said they located and seized the following:
- 6.2 ounces of suspected Fentanyl,
- 10.5 ounces of Methamphetamine
- 2.8 ounces of Crack Cocaine
- 47 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills
- $21,350.00
Asheville PD said Reaves was charged with the following:
- Trafficking Level III Fentanyl by Possession
- Trafficking Level I Cocaine by Transport
- Trafficking Level I Cocaine by Possession
- Trafficking Level II Methamphetamine by Transport
- Trafficking Level II Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking Level III Fentanyl by Transport
- (5) Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Distribute within 1,000 Feet of a Park
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Distribute Schedule VI
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Distribute Schedule II Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Distribute Schedule II Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Distribute Schedule I MDMA/Ecstasy
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Distribute Schedule I Fentanyl
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resist, Delay, or Obstruct
Reaves is currently in jail on a $600,000 secured bond, according to police.
