ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dave and Mary Clark say storms usually find a way to bypass their Abbeville home, but not this time.
“I'm looking out the window as the hail started, and all of the sudden, the wind just started whipping around and you couldn’t even see you at the front door," Mary told FOX Carolina.
The couple cleaned up all day Tuesday, stacking piles of debris in their lawn.
“The biggest thing is this big tree outback…and it’s huge," said Dave.
No trees fell on their house, but they do have roof damage from that hail. Thankfully, help arrived Tuesday morning.
“We were able to help a number of homeowners out today,“ said Brad Barron, COO of Cornerstone Construction in Travelers Rest. “I think at least probably a half dozen or more homes have signed on with us," he added.
Barron says their crews were out in Abbeville Tuesday, as many as 20 to 25 workers at one time, trying to help folks get back on their feet with inspections and evaluations.
“We have processes and systems in place that, as we work with you, will help you understand," he said. “Will go over your scope of loss of line by line."
Barron says that for couples like the Clarks trying to file a claim, it can be tricky. He also adds: the first step with insurance companies can be the toughest.
“They would rather waste our time than their time," he said. “So, at the end of the day, a lot of the time the first question you’ll get when you go to file a claim is 'have you had a roofer up there to look at it?'"
We asked if he had any helpful tips on what to look out for during this whole process. He says at the end of the day, it’s all about doing your due diligence.
“As a homeowner and as a policyholder, you are your best advocate," he explained. “I’d be very leery of any roofing company that says 'hey don’t worry about the insurance company, will take care of it all.' You are still a very important part of the process."
Barron says to do things thoroughly, the process can sometimes take up to six months or even a year, so patience is key.
Another thing he says to look out for: a roofing company that says they will cover your insurance deductible. He says that could lead you to being ripped off in the long run, but more importantly, it’s actually insurance fraud – so be mindful.
