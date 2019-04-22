LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Neighbors said they rescued a woman from a burning house in Laurens after the woman’s granddaughter ran across the street to get help.
The fire happened Monday at a home on Fleming Street Extension.
“I ran across the street and an old lady was inside she didn’t want to leave she said, I can’t leave my house. I can’t leave,” said neighbor Brianna Plaia “And so I actually had to grab her by her arms and jerk her out of the house and across the yard to the road.”
The neighbors said they also helped rescue a dog inside the house and another from the back yard.
The Laurens Fire Department arrived to put out the fire.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the fire department for additional details.
