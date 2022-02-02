MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Packed inside the Mauldin Cultural Center on Wednesday, a chance for community members to get their questions answered on the Bridgeway Station Project and the proposed new Greenville Triumph Stadium.
"It's their community, you know I don't live in Mauldin and for these people who live here, a lot of them spent their life here, they work here. They ought to have a voice and we wanted to come, as soon as we heard they had some interest I said I'm in," said Greenville Triumph Soccer Club Chairman Joe Erwin.
As we've reported, the Triumph proposed building an 8,100 seat stadium in the Bridgeway Station development at a cost of $38.6 million.
Bridgeway Station broke ground last April, and will include restaurants, housing, offices, and more.
"I thought it would be a good thing and what they're looking to put here as we're going to understand tonight sounds kind of exciting for the area," said Victor Sassano, who lives off Holland Road near Bridgeway Station.
Sassano was one of many community members who lives down the road from the development that attended the community meeting.
Many voicing concerns about both the affect Bridgeway Station and the Triumph stadium could have on their neighborhoods.
"Holland Road was pretty quiet, even though we've had schools on there I am concerned about the traffic," explained Sassano.
Erwin believes the stadium won't contribute to congestion because of when games are played and how long they last.
"We are an intermittent user of road systems. For example, we don't impact traffic at peak traffic times. Think about it, from seven in the morning to nine in the morning, there are no soccer games, there are no events at the stadium," he said.
Other concerns neighbors brought up during the meeting ranged from possible noise problems, parking, safety, and more.
The Triumph still needs to be given the green light officially by Greenville County and the City of Mauldin on the project.
