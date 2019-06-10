ELLENBORO, NC (FOX Carolina)- A twister touched down and tore through a community in Ellenboro. Trees snapped like toothpicks and homes are damaged as neighbors begin to cleanup what they can.
“I’m 83 so, I’ve never seen a tornado and I’ve been around here most of my life," Myron Rouppe said.
However, for the first time Rouppe witnessed what a twister could do.
“We were sitting in the living in the room and these trees right here started really swaying," he said.“We saw it so bad out here that we just left the living room and went to the back of the house.”
The tornado took out more than a dozen trees on his property and several of them barely missed his home.
"Went right between my neighbor and me," he said as he pointed toward his neighbor's home.
Rouppe says he can follow the line of damage that landed trees in his neighbor's pool and whipped across the street to his childhood home.
"I understand a tree hit the front of the house and a tree hit the back of the house," he said.
His childhood home sustained the most damage in the area. The storm uprooted oak trees in the front yard and one hit the side of the home. The twister not only ruined Rouppe's property, but it also destroyed a home that is so special to him. Rouppe says he's grateful his home didn't get hit, but is worried about the family who now lives in the home he grew up in.
“I’m sorry for them," Rouppe said.
