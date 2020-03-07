LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Skylar Rose says she and her husband have lived happily in Lyman since last May, with no issues.
"I don't know how we accidentally left our doors unlocked last night, but it won't happen again," Rose said.
Last night--right underneath their bedroom window--both her sedan and her husband's truck were broken into.
"He realized that a pistol was missing out of his vehicle, and a wallet was missing out of mine," Rose recalled.
Rose says they're most concerned about the missing firearm--which normally is kept in their house--getting into the wrong hands.
"Just a violation of privacy, and a little sickening," she said when asked how she felt about the break ins.
She has two children ages 1 and 3 and says, in a neighborhood with so many young families, it's unsettling. And it wasn't just their vehicles.
"Several neighbors caught them on video," Rose said of the alleged car thieves. "The police came, and said they had hit a couple different neighborhoods near ours as well."
Several neighbors posted in the Highland Hills facebook group Friday afternoon, urging anyone with information on the alleged thieves to come forward.
During our interview, Skylar actually got a call from a neighbors, who found her stolen wallet a quarter mile down the road. Thankfully, her cards and ID were still inside, but the cash...gone.
"I know we're getting more security cameras. We just have the doorbell one, but we're getting more ASAP," Rose said.
She also adds: this has served as a wake up call for them to be more secure.
She just wants to know, for her family's sake, and that of her neighborhood, that it won't happen again.
"I'm just hoping they get caught," Rose said.
