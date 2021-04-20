TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bob Loftis, who lives in Tigerville, says he and his family use Highway 290 all the time to get to Greer and the Haywood Road side of Greenville.
Neighbors voice displeasure over Gas Tax and state of roads during town hall in Travelers Rest
“It just jars your teeth coming up 290," he told FOX Carolina, “and it seems to be getting worse and worse and worse!"
He says it’s been a growing problem for years, one they were promised would go away with the Gas Tax, which was designed to generate revenue to repair roads like Highway 290. It’s an issue that led him and others to ask the question Monday night:
“How can we have so much money going into this thing from our county and have so little say on which of our roads gets paved?” asked Lane Ginsberg, a resident of Travelers Rest.
It’s something representative Mike Burns, republican State House member from Greenville‘s District 17, says frustrates him as well.
“Many say we are not getting our fair share up here," he said, in an apparent nod to the way the state Department of Transportation distributes funds.
Burns says he is proud to have voted against the Gas Tax back in 2017, but that it still doesn’t change the effect it’s had on his district.
At tonight's meeting, he and other legislators pointed to a section of the tax, which effectively removes their authority to prioritize roads in any one county over the needs of the state, handing that onus of responsibility to SCDOT almost exclusively.
“It removed the ability for us to do that, so it’s left it up to the Department. And it’s left it up to the Board of Commissioners," Burns explained, referring to the board that acts as the sole liaison between the governor’s office and SCDOT. Commissioners to liaise with DOT from each of the state’s congressional districts are appointed by the governor.
Burns says, without a doubt, it is more difficult to get funding for roads projects in certain areas than it used to be. But, he also says he has hope, and encouraged people Monday night to write to the district DOT commissioner.
“In May, it’s coming up for approval," he said of the Highway 290 project that is on the docket for resurfacing in 2022. “And I have the highest confidence it’ll be approved."
Residents like Loftis say they won’t stop badgering whomever they need to until the road is fixed for the safety and overall betterment of the community.
“I am going to do a lot of calling," he said, “to a lot of people. Because I now understand that pressure works."
