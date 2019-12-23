Neighbors who live in Mauldin flood-prone areas watch weather

MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) The flow of a creek in a Mauldin neighborhood seeps into culverts and backyards.
“We should’ve expected it, but we didn’t," John Calhoun said.
When hard rain hits the neighborhood off Libby Lane, the creek turns into a river, water rises, and many are flooded with concern.
“The last flood, several years ago, there was a very strong police and first responder presence here," Calhoun said.
“It was quite reassuring.”
The neighborhood is known to flood. One flood was so severe, some homes that onces stood in the neighborhood had to be torn down.
“They’re going to be leaving that as a green space. There’s one more house down there that needs to come down," Calhoun said.
Those who work with the City of Mauldin know where those areas are.
“If it does flood it will come up to the very back corner of our house," Calhoun said.
Public works crews cut back branches, monitor low-lying areas, and look clogged culverts.
"It’s normally when it’s up like north or west of us and it’s heavy rain, that’s when we have to be careful," he said.
One tree didn't stand a chance against strong wind and soaked soil. It came down and so did a power line, which closed Vine Hill Road for hours.
When the rain comes down, those who live in Mauldin- their guards goes up just to make sure they'll be okay.
