Hartwell, GA (FOX Carolina News) - The leading pet food company in the U.S. is making a major investment in our area. Nestle Purina PetCare Company is officially opening its new manufacturing facility. Nestle Purina opened a distribution center in Hartwell, Georgia in 2018 and now the facility will also house the company’s manufacturing operation.
It’s part of a $320 million investment Nestle Purina has made and the company says it is creating as many as 240 jobs by 2023. This is the pet care company’s 21st U.S. factory overall and its first new factory in about 20 years.
Joe Sivewright, the CEO of Nestle Purina PetCare Company says, “The demand we see for pet food has never been higher and continues to climb. This new factory expands our regional capacity and distribution. It’s going to be critical to our ability to meet our demand going forward.”
Products being produced in Hartwell include brands like Fancy Feast and Purina One Dog Chow.
