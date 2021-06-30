GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Nestle, a leading food and beverage company, announced Wednesday plans to expand operations in Cherokee County, according to a press release from the Office of Governor Henry McMaster.
The release also mentioned that the $100 million investment will create about 160 new jobs.
A division of Nestle S.A. is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Nestle USA's portfolio includes brands such as Stouffer's, Coffee Mate, Digiorno and Nestle Toll House.
“Nestlé USA’s decision to continue investing in South Carolina shows that companies find the recipe they need to be successful here," said McMaster in a press release. "Every one of these jobs will have an impact on Cherokee County, and we thank this great company for their commitment to our state.”
The release also states the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.
