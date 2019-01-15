Netflix is raising prices in the United States as the streaming service invests heavily in new programs.
All three of the company's plans will increase in price by $1-$2. The standard $11 plan, for example, will increase to $13 per month.
The price hikes will be applied to all existing members over the next few months. New members will be charged the new price immediately.
Netflix (NFLX) stock spiked 6% at market open.
