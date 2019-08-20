AURORA, NEBRASKA (FOX Carolina) A rising high school senior knows her dad is always with her, supporting her - and though he is not here physically, her senior photos prove he'll never leave her side.
Eleven years ago, Captain Robert Yllescas was targeted while serving in Afghanistan. He stepped on an IED, and unfortunately passed away weeks later as a result of his injuries.
He left behind a family in Aurora, Nebraska.
Now, as his daughter Julia heads into her final year of high school, an old family friend decided to do something special to honor his legacy of life and love.
Photographer Susanne Beckmann, of Snapshots by Suz, has been taking pictures of Julia since she was 9. A military wife herself, she knows how special and valued time with family can be.
So on Saturday, after taking Julia's senior photos, Beckmann created two angel photos - something she says she wanted to do as a special gift for the teen's big milestone, and the family.
In one picture, Julia dons military dog tags as a necklace while holding a folded American flag. In Beckmann's final edit, Captain Yllescas stands beside her.
Another photo features Julia sitting in a wooded area - her dad beside her, staring back at his daughter.
"I take a lot of pictures of military families and it is always an honor for me to capture their special memories!" Beckmann said.
Beckmann posted the two photos on her Facebook page Sunday, and they've since garnered attention from around the country.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the post had more than 29,000 shares.
