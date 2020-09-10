GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mark Farris with the Greenville Area Development Corporation says that the new DC BLOX facility will be a huge economic boost in the form of property tax and jobs.
“They’ll serve a lot of locations,“ Farris said, “and certainly anyone from really Atlanta to Charlotte.“
Data centers like this one or for any company that doesn’t want it’s own IT department, but still wants their data securely stored and manage for constant access.
“We’ve been targeting this type of company for many years in Greenville,” he explained.
“Financial services tends to be a strong one for us,” added Bill Thomson, vice president of marketing and management with DC BLOX.
“We do city and state governments in many cases as well,“ he said.
Thomson says large manufacturers also typically use their services – something the upstate has plenty of.
Regions like Greenville will bring in new companies, because those companies don’t want to build the facilities we’ve built,“ Thomson said.
“If you are using a mobile app, if you are accessing a website on your laptop or mobile device, you are hitting a computer server someplace, and it’s sitting in a data center.“
Farris believes that, much like BMW paved the way for Mercedes and Volvo in the upstate, DC BLOX will do the same for data driven technology companies.
“Having a facility like this adds to our inventory and arsenal,“ he said.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2021, and finish about nine months into the year. In the midst of economic strife caused by COVID-19, community leaders say this is good news.
