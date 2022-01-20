GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A new multi-purpose 8,100-seat stadium in Mauldin for the Greenville Triumph soccer team has been proposed to the Greenville County finance committee.
The plan is to build the stadium in Mauldin at Bridgeway Station on a six-acre site near I-385.
It will also anchor a 38-acre mixed-use retail, office, residential and entertainment complex creating jobs and generating tax revenue.
The stadium will serve as a home for the Greenville Triumph soccer team and could also host USL playoffs and championships, high school and youth soccer matches, international soccer exhibition matches, U.S. Soccer Open Cup matches, and NCAA conference tournaments and national championships.
The new stadium is scheduled to open for the 2023 season.
