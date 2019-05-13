Duncan, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for two ADA compliant ramps in Spartanburg County. The ramps were added to locations along the Tyger River to make wheelchair access easier to boat landings.
The Spartanburg's Blueways Coalition and Spartanburg County Parks Department led the way to enhance the outdoor recreation areas with help from the Duke Energy Foundation and OneSpartanburg.
The two new ramps will be located in Duncan and Inman.
The Tygerberry Landing located at 388 Berry Shoals Road features a concrete access ramp, dock, natural surface trail complete with water-front seating and exercise equipment, an information kiosk and a gated parking area.
The second ramp,called Cooley Family Landing, will be located at 100 Cooley Dock Road in Inman. Located at Lake Cooley Park, the Cooley Family Landing features a freshly-paved entrance, natural surface trail, dock and kayak launch.
Both enhanced access points are now open to the public.
