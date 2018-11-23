(Meredith) — A new vaccine could have a major impact on Alzheimer's disease. It could soon be headed to clinical trials in humans.
According to a new study published in Alzheimer's Research and Therapy, the experimental vaccine given to mice reduced the accumulation of two types of toxic proteins believed to be a cause of Alzheimer's without adverse effects, such as brain swelling.
Earlier promising experimental vaccines caused severe brain swelling in some cases.
The 10-year study for the new vaccine was conducted by the University of Texas Southwestern's Peter O'Donnell Jr. Brain Institute.
Dr. Doris Lambracht-Washington, the study’s senior author, told KUTV that the vaccine could decrease the number of dementia cases by half.
Dr. Roger Rosenberg, founding Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Center at UT Southwestern, told KUTV he believes the vaccine is getting close to human trials.
The CDC reports that an estimated 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. By 2050, the number is expected to quadruple, thus affecting 14 million Americans.
Currently there is no effective treatment for Alzheimer's. Doctors do not know what causes the disease.
