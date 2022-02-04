GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local couple is sharing how they've poured blood, sweat and tears into their new and improved winery opening Saturday, Feb. 4.
The first owners of Cityscape Winery started the company in Greenville. Since 2015, current co-owners and husband and wife Joshua and Deborah Jones has been running the Pelzer area Cityscape Winery.
"When we first started here at the winery it was very small. We only had a 600 foot tasting room and a little there car garage where we put all the wine. There was a house here in the middle if you ca
The couple said when it comes to today's version of Cityscape Winery, every details was thought out to a tee from the pallet wood ceilings representing people coming together to the courtyard.
Cityscape Winery will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5.
The owners ask that you register here before coming out to celebrate.
