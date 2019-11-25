Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Anderson County Board of Election Commission released new polling locations in an effort to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The change comes after several Anderson County Precincts had to be moved due to a recent settlement with the United States Department of Justice to ensure all voters have ease of accessing the polls.
Following the 2018 primary elections, the U.S. Attorney's Office and DOJ reviewed 15 polling locations in Anderson County and concluded that many were inaccessible to voters with mobility impairments.
“Every effort was made to let voters within these precincts know that their polling location has changed,” said Katy Smith, Executive Director.
Voters are encouraged to check their voter registration status and where to vote by clicking here and clicking on "check my voter registration".
The listing below highlights precincts that have new polling locations. Click to view the full list.
Previously: Federal ruling requires Anderson County to have all polling locations accessible to disabled individuals by 2019
