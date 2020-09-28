ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Arts Center announced Monday that it is hosting a reception for its newest exhibit called "The Way We Are." The exhibit will feature four artists that are natives of Nigeria.
The reception will take place Thursday, October 8 from 5:30pm-7:30pm.
Anderson resident Nduka Onyia, also known as "Freeborn", assisted the Anderson Arts Center in curating the new exhibit. Other artists will include Folami Razaq, Oghagbon Eboigbodin Moses and Dudu Emmanuel Arugha.
The exhibit will include many colorful pieces including landscapes, portraits and abstract works.
In addition to "The Way We Are", the Anderson Arts Center will also display and exhibit by Jill and Michael Burris in the Atrium Gallery. The couple are teachers in the Anderson County public school system.
Both exhibits and the reception are open to the public. "The Way We Are" will open on October 8 and be on display until November 19. The Burris exhibit is currently open and is on display until October 23.
The Anderson Arts Center asks that patrons practice social distancing, and will have hand sanitizer available for those entering and exiting the building. Face masks are also encouraged.
MORE NEWS: Amazon Prime Day set for October 13 and 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.