PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins, Representative Gary Clary and Cindy Hipps gathered Wednesday morning outside the Pickens County Courthouse to announce a new bill that aims to strengthen South Carolina’s anti-hazing law.
Hipps said her son, Tucker, who was found dead on Sept. 22, 2014 under a bridge, died as a result of hazing.
Hipps said every parent sending children to college in South Carolina should support this bill.
“We don’t want another parent to be a statistic like us,” Hipps said. The mother said her so son died a “senseless death,” and she doesn’t want that to happen to another family.
Hipps said South Carolina needs to step up and strengthen the laws to hold people accountable, “because if they know they will be held accountable, they won’t do it.”
The bill will be pre-filed in December. It calls for the maximum penalty be 15 years for a felony hazing conviction and will be applied on all school levels.
Currently, the law only calls for a six-month jail sentence and a fine up to $1,000.
“It elevates the statute to where if you engage in hazing, forcing someone to do something you know is very dangerous, then you’re hazing,” Solicitor Wilkins said. “Then elevates it to aggravated coercion, like forcing someone to drink a certain amount of alcohol.”
No formal charges have ever been filed in Tucker Hipps' death.
