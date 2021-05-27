SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - New billboards in Oconee County are highlighting six missing persons cases that have not been solved over the past 30+ years.
The two locations of those billboards are on Hwy. 123 by Jacobs Road near Clemson and Hwy. 123 by Hi-Tec Road in Seneca.
The billboards were paid for entirely by Crimestoppers of Oconee County, which uses fundraisers and donations to raise money.
They tell us they plan to keep the digital billboards up as long as they can afford to and can switch them out if one of the cases does get solved.
Joshua Ivester's family is still searching for answers after the 36-year-old went missing on Feb. 15, 2021.
"He never missed a Mother's Day or my birthday without calling me until this time. And it was something else, it was hard," said Ivester's Mother Brenda Halbrooks.
We first spoke with the family just days after Joshua was reported missing, but they tell us since then they have not had many leads on his disappearance.
They say Ivester would never just walk off and not come home to his wife and kids.
"Try to help us get our family back, try to help us get closure and peace. We deserve that, he deserves that," said Tasha Ivester, Joshua's Wife.
As the search continues the new billboards are highlighting Ivester, and five other missing people from Oconee County.
Halbrooks says she was happy when she first learned the billboards were going up.
"It will give people the scent of him. You know if they've seen him and maybe they would go forward," she explained.
We spoke with Helen Westmoreland, coordinator between the non-profit and the sheriff's office.
She tells us the number one goal of these billboards is to help the families and law enforcement locate these missing people.
Previously, Crimestoppers of Oconee County could only give out rewards in cases they were working on if there was an arrest.
"Our board actually went back and changed their bylaws that allows us to offer a reward now for the location of any of these six individuals. Right now there's a $1,000 reward if we can get information that will lead us to the location of any of these individuals," said Westmoreland.
Crimestoppers says these are the people featured on the billboards:
Joshua Scott Ivester – missing since February 15th, 2021 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Tammy Elizabeth Stubblefield – missing since December 6th, 2019 (Walhalla Police Department)
Pamela Faith Roach – missing since February 4th, 2019 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Laura Ann Anders – missing since January 2nd, 2019 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Sheila Ann Carver – missing since June 16th, 1998 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Jimmy Whitfield – missing since March 7th, 1987 (Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)
Anyone with information on any of the six cases highlighted can leave a tip anonymously through the P3 app on a smartphone or tablet, or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into Ivester's disappearance remains active and investigators continue to follow up on leads, but they cannot release further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.