A look inside Bin Time (4).jpg

A look inside BinTime on Wade Hampton Bouelvard in Taylors. They sell Amazon overstock for between $1-3 per item. (FOX Carolina/ July 1, 2019)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson will soon be home to a new location for Bintime, a retailer that specializes in offering Amazon overstock items at deep discounts.

A new Facebook page for the upcoming store announced they would open in October 2019. Another post on September 27 indicated they would be opening within a week. The address listed on the page places it at 935 Sayre Street.

A Bintime location in Taylors was first opened in July 2019.

Bintime sells Amazon's overstock items for $1-3 per item. The launch in Taylors saw hundreds line up to get their savings by perusing through the bins in the store.

