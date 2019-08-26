CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Sports and entertainment merchandise manufacturer FOCO said Clemson alumnus Deandre Hopkins will be featured in a new series of collectible bobbleheads highlighting the collegiate careers of some of the top NFL players.
Wide Receiver Hopkins will be featured in the third installment of FOCO’s “The Gates” Series, along with Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes , and Phillip Lindsay.
Each player is depicted in an action pose on a textured football field base with a 3D backdrop featuring the gates or other notable landmarks from each player’s college home field.
Bobbleheads in “The Gates” Series will be available online at www.FOCO.com. You can pre-order at this link now for $40.00 plus shipping and handling. The item is expected to ship in November.
