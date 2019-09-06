GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The city of Greenville said the new bypass road to help alleviate traffic on one of the busiest stretches of Woodruff Road will open on September 10.
A Grand Opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m.
The new road, named Parallel Parkway, connects Verdae Boulevard and Woodruff Industrial Drive.
City officials have said the parkway will allow people access to stores like Target, Home Depot, and the Magnolia Point shopping complex without having to turn onto Woodruff Road.
PREVIOUSLY - City of Greenville names the coming Woodruff Road bypass the "Parallel Parkway"
