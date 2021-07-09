GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The start of the 2021-22 school year is quickly approaching for students in South Carolina and across the country.
Coming on the heels of an unusual school year, parents like Neil Firth are hoping their kids can go through a more typical year.
"I think the same thing that we want as adults, we want some social interaction, we want to be able to have a good time with folks," he said.
Kerry Dunne has two teenagers, and is a teacher herself, and recalled what last year was like.
"Really inconvenient, really challenging particularly for the kid who was home remote for almost a year," she said.
We asked her what her hopes are for this upcoming school year.
"I'm hoping schools are open, I would say I would hope that students and teachers and staff who are vaccinated can attend without a mask," said Dunne.
On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated guidance for K-12 schools for COVID-19 prevention.
In the guidance, the CDC says that returning to full in-person instruction in the fall is a priority.
Vaccinated teachers, students, and staff do not need to wear masks.
While unvaccinated people are still recommended to wear masks indoors, and the CDC also recommends three feet of social distancing in classrooms.
"Obviously we want folks to be safe but getting back to that level of normal in school is hugely important for their development and for kind of their mental health," said Firth.
In a statement, DHEC says they are reviewing the latest CDC guidelines, and will use them to draft their own guidelines for South Carolina schools in the coming weeks.
DHEC also says they continue to work closely with the South Carolina Department of Education.
Greenville County Schools tells us they always pays attention to public health recommendations, but adds that with the recent law requiring school districts to offer in-person instruction 5 days a week, and an executive order allowing students to opt out of wearing a mask, this guidance will have little to no impact on many SC schools.
Other districts says they are waiting for guidance from the state before finalizing their own guidelines.
