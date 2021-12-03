GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) -A Greenville County man is now facing a total of 7 counts of sexual exploitation of minors, and 1 count of sexual conduct with a minor, officials say.
Bradly Eugene Post, 65, was initially charged with 5 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation and 1 count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Oct. 20 after an unrelated investigation led authorities to Post, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's office. Friday Post appeared in Circuit Court via video on 2 new charges, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. These came after deputies served warrants on Post back on November 23. Investigators say new evidence shows Post committed lewd acts on a child and was in possession of a thumb drive with sexually explicit images.
Public records show Post and Christina Parcell, the woman found dead in her home in the Canebrake subdivision in Greer in October had applied for a marriage license in Greeville. Investigators say Post is not facing any charges connected to this homicide investigation.
A Guardian ad Litem for Christina Parcell’s daughter says she had never seen anything like this and asked the Judge to deny bond.
After appearing before Judge Verdin at his bond hearing this morning, Post was denied bond.
Bradly Post is currently at the Greenville County Detention Center.
The Attorney General’s Office says they have up to 40 different devices showing child porn and they believe there are multiple victims. They also said in court they expect more charges will be coming. A family member of one of the victims spoke saying the child has been suffering for the last three years from the incident.
Investigators are asking for anyone who has encountered similar circumstances and may have been a victim to Post to please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
