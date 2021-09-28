GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is set to open a location in Greenville, according to a post from the company's Facebook page.
The post didn't have any confirmation on when or where the location will open, but gave a hint saying that "it is going to be a Home Run."
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
