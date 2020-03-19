Belton, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A coroner has been summoned to an intersection in Anderson County to investigate a collision Wednesday evening.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the accident happened around 10:05 p.m. about 2 miles east of Belton.
According to SCHP, a 2003 Hyundai four-door sedan was traveling north on Big Creek Road when they ran a stop sign at the intersection of SC-20. Troopers say the driver ran off the side of SC-20 and overturned.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected in the crash, dying on scene.
The victim's identity is being withheld until the coroner speaks with their family.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
