GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have released new details in a multi-state chase that ended with two people dead in Cherokee County.
The sheriff's office says that the chase began in Cleveland County, North Carolina with troopers chasing one of the deceased victims, a man, who had four outstanding warrants. North Carolina Highway Patrol chased the vehicle along Highway 18.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that they were notified by NCHP of the chase and a deputy with their office wrecked during the pursuit.
According to deputies, the chase continued through Cherokee County until deputies lost the driver along Pleasant School Road due to high speeds. Minutes later, the vehicle was spotted on Highway 50 and the chase continued into downtown Gaffney before finally ending on Buford Street, a quarter mile north of town, where the suspect vehicle wrecked.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the suspects, while trying to evade deputies, ran off the left side of Bufford Street and crashed into a tree. Neither occupant of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected in the crash, dying on scene.
The sheriff's office says that no civilians were involved in the incident.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol's MAIT team was requested to investigate the incident, according to deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, the second victim was a woman who was in the car with a man.
As of Friday morning, neither victim has been identified.
