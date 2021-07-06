A missing child flier for Faye Swetlik was found inside Coty Taylor's townhome, where investigators believe the child was abducted and murdered. They believe her body was on the premises until it was buried and discovered shortly thereafter 3 days later. (Source: Cayce Department of Public Safety)
A timeline of information released by the Cayce Department of Public Safety shows Faye's mom realized around 4:20 p.m. she could no longer hear her daughter playing outside. After a brief search and enlisting neighbors' help, she called 911 at 4:55 p.m. Investigators now believe Faye Swetlik was killed within hours of her abduction.
Investigators put together a timeline of Coty Taylor's actions on the day Faye Swetlik's body was found buried in a shallow grave. Taylor took his own life and his body was found at approximately the same time as Faye's, at his home on Piccadilly Square.
(CAYCE, SC/FOX Carolina) - Over a year after the search for abducted 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, the Cayce Department of Public Safety says their release of files and evidence related the investigation marks the close of their case.
Faye went missing from her home on Londonderry Square just before 5 p.m. on February 10, 2020. Her disappearance prompted a massive search with the FBI and multiple other agencies getting involved.
Three days later, Faye's body was found buried in a shallow grave in a nearby wooded area. A resident who lived near her, Coty Taylor, was identified by Cayce police as the person responsible for her abduction and murder.
Taylor took his own life and his body was found at almost the exact time investigators discovered Faye's body on Feb. 13.
New evidence and documents we obtained after a Freedom of Information Act request shed new light on the events between Faye's disappearance and when her body was located.
"All evidence which we are giving to you today indicates that Coty Taylor abducted and murdered Faye Swetlik," Cayce DPS Director Byron Snellgrove said. "We now consider this case closed."
Around 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 10, Faye's mother said she stopped hearing the sounds of her daughter playing outside their home. She immediately began searching and enlisting help from neighbors. At 4:55 p.m., after being unable to locate Faye, her mother called 911 to report her missing.
Investigators say they now believe Faye was killed by Taylor within hours of being abducted, and her estimated time of death is 8 p.m. that day. She was strangled with a trash bag.
For days, police, firefighters SLED and the FBI canvassed the area. They did grid searches, interviewed neighbors and called in K-9 tracking teams.
On Feb. 12, the day before Faye's body would be located, investigators interviewed suspect Coty Taylor at his home on Piccadilly Square. Investigators conducted a search of the home and did not locate anything related to Faye's disappearance.
The next day, investigators conducted an organized search of trash bins throughout the neighborhood. Outside the townhomes on Piccadilly Square where Taylor lived, investigators found a child's polka dot rainboot in the trash, matching the description of the ones worn by Faye when she was last seen. They also found a ladle with dirt that "appeared to be freshly dug."
After finding the ladle, Director Snellgrove searched the wooded area behind Piccadilly Square apartments. Faye's body was located in a shallow grave. They said it appeared her body had only been in the ground for a matter of hours.
At almost exactly the same time, Taylor's roommate arrived home to find his unresponsive body. His death was ruled a suicide. No note was left behind, according to investigators.
A subsequent search of the townhome on Piccadilly Square revealed evidence related to Faye's death and burial.
They located a Walmart receipt from a transaction at 7:10 a.m. on Feb. 13, where Taylor purchased a garden trowel, potting soil, and fertilizer. According to the investigative summary, Taylor told a Walmart employee that he was trying to establish a garden but "appeared to have no plan for his garden."
Faye Swetlik, 6, went missing from outside her home on Londonderry Square in Cayce, SC on Feb. 10, 2020. Three days later, her body was found buried in a shallow grave near her home. (Photo credit: Family)
He took a rideshare home and in an interview, the driver told investigators that Taylor seemed nervous when he asked about the ongoing search for Faye.
The grave where Faye was buried contained potting soil, investigators said, and a partially empty bag of the dirt was found in a storage unit attached to Taylor's home.
They found trash bags they said were consistent with the one used to strangle Faye. They also found a can of odor-eliminating spray.
In an interview with investigators, Taylor's roommate said he started using the odor spray in the home during the time of Faye's disappearance, something he had never done before. But the roommate said he thought Taylor was concerned about police smelling an odor of marijuana in their home.
"[The roommate] stated that he, 'had never smelled a dead person before but there was something not right'," the investigative summary states. "In hindsight, he believed Coty Taylor was attempting to conceal, 'the smell'."
Investigators seized Taylor's phone and computer. According to the documents, they were unable to unlock his password-protected phone, but said they were able to retrieve information about his online activity from his computer. They said there was no direct evidence connected with the crimes.
A missing child flier with pictures of Faye Swetlik was found on a desk in Taylor's home.
They have never determined if Faye was abducted by force or lured to the suspect's home.
With the release of the investigative materials, Cayce DPS said they will not be releasing anything further, unless the case is reopened. Director Snellgrove said that possibility is unlikely.
"Although the outcome of this case is not what we wanted, I am at peace that we did absolutely everything we could have done to locate and bring Faye Swetlik home safely," Snellgrove said.
