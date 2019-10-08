GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department released the report today about the social media threats that led to 9 students being suspended last week.
The students are charged for making a threat against a teacher at the Sterling School. Those students are facing expulsion.
The report outlines that the conversation happened last Sunday into Monday and by Wednesday those 9 students were charged and sent home. The report also had a redacted version of what some of the threats made against that teacher.
Greenville Police say an off duty officer working at Sterling School’s Charles Townes Center Middle School was notified by school administrators of threatening group text messages that appeared to have been posted on a popular social media app by students of the school.
Those threats included "I say we crucify her", "We can loosen her lug nuts so when she drives she crashes and dies"," I own a 20 gauge shotgun", "My brother has an AR15, and "If you snitch death."
Stephanie Council says her son is friends with some of the students who were involved and that arrests are definitely sending a message to the rest of the school. After our report last week, she says she sat him down to have a serious conversation.
Council says,"I said 'in the future you need to start planning in your head because this is going to happen again. You need to decide to either say something or say something immediately to adult because if something bad does happen you could be charged as an accomplice and that is a lot worse"
It's something that Greenville County administrators are hoping students learn from...
Stephanie Council says, "those are his buddies. They have been his buddies since third grade. They eat lunch together every day, they hang out and I asked him if you had been put into that conversation involuntarily what would you have done? And he was like 'I might have done something dumb too.'"
All the students are 13 or 14-years old and have been charged by the Greenville Police Department with Student Threats.
"I see it is affecting him. A lot of kids are gone from a lot of classes and it’s sad.I asked him did anybody say anything. Like did anyone say this is a dumb idea. No I don’t think so. I just have a lot of compassion for the parents because I know how I would feel," says Council.
Each student was released to the custody of their parent/guardian.
The school system actually hosts internet safety presentations at each school.
That is a time where students can ask their questions if they have any about what to do in that situation.
They can always reach out to their SRO at school as well.
