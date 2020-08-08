COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a new campaign that encourages South Carolinians to take even more action against the spread of COVID-19 as more data reveals many people may not even know they're infectious.
The "Fight the Spread" campaign is focused on encouraging residents statewide to fight the spread of the virus by doing the following:
- Wearing a mask in public
- Practicing social distancing
- Getting tested
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing hands
- Staying home if sick
DHEC's new campaign comes as the state saw an additional 1,178 confirmed cases and 67 more virus-related deaths Saturday.
There have now been 98,743 confirmed coronavirus cases, 717 probable cases, 1,931 deaths and 76 probable deaths reported in South Carolina.
As of August 7, DHEC says 835,115 tests have been conducted statewide. 7,405 tests were conducted Friday, and the percent positive was 15.9%.
As of Saturday morning, 81.9% of the hospital beds in South Carolina were in use. Of the 8,503 inpatient beds currently used, 1,424 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. 234 coronavirus patients are on ventilators.
For more information on COVID-19 in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
